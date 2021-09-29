Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford return to training for the first time this season

Manchester United wingers Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo are both back in training after a lengthy spell out.

Both players have not featured for the club this season after separate injuries have ruled them out up until this point.

Rashford has been out since the European Championships final after he decided to have an operation on his shoulder a few weeks after the competition finished.

However, Amad was injured in the closing days of the transfer window after it was expected he’d leave on loan.

Amad also took part in an international competition this season featuring for his nation Ivory Coast in the Summer Olympics.

Shortly after his return from the competition, he rested for a couple of weeks missing the final friendly vs. Everton and the opening three games of the season.

Then in the closing days of the transfer window, towards the end of August, he sustained a thigh injury meaning he’d miss up to eight weeks and wasn’t able to complete his medical for his loan move to Feyenoord.

In a tweet from Simon Peach, Man United confirmed that both Amad and Rashford have returned to training after some time out.

#MUFC have confirmed Luke Shaw & Harry Maguire were absent from training this morning. Amad Diallo & Marcus Rashford worked away from the main group — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 28, 2021

It is believed that they’re not training with the main group but are training on their own as they make the step up to return to full fitness.

The expectations are that both players will return to full training in the upcoming weeks with some time in October the most likely month that fans will see them on the pitch again.

This will be exciting news for United fans after a few difficult losses in the past couple of weeks.

Also, there will be a challenging couple of months over the course of the winter so it is a perfect time to have one of the squad’s prolific goalscorers return in time.