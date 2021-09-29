David de Gea: Manchester United man crucial in dramatic win over Villareal

Manchester United star David de Gea has not been forgotten about by fans amidst the sensational drama of the crucial win over Villareal.

The experienced Spaniard played a key role as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men completed a sensational comeback victory at the death.

Villareal made United fans’ worst fears come true by opening the scoring at Old Trafford but Alex Telles would soon brilliantly equalise.

It took Solskjaer’s side until the last minute of injury time to score the winner, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming up with the goods once more.

The Red Devils’ late victory might’ve meant De Gea’s good performance went under the radar but instead it left supporters even more appreciative.

Cristiano Ronaldo will get the headlines for the 95th minute winner, but David de Gea is one who really won us that match tonight. Rubbish performance, but the 3 points is all that matters. Vital win, that.. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) September 29, 2021

David de Gea is literally the meaning of form is temporary and class is permanent. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) September 29, 2021

De Gea's been absolutely immense — our best player for me. — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 29, 2021

David de Gea appreciation tweet 👏🙌pic.twitter.com/JmWzbQ48Np — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) September 29, 2021

Another top top performance by De Gea. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 29, 2021

That was a bad performance but when you win a game in stoppage time like that. Fuck the performance. Enjoy the 3 points.

Ronaldo and De Gea 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) September 29, 2021

De Gea has had a brilliant start to the campaign, winning Manchester United multiple points on his own, and appears to be back to his best.

Dean Henderson‘s absence and struggles with injury has worked in the former Atletico Madrid man’s favour but he’s very much put in the work himself.

Solskjaer will certainly be pleased with De Gea, particularly since it was his numerous saves that kept the team in the game long enough for his teammates to go on and win it.