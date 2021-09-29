Home » David de Gea: Statistics prove upturn in form after Villareal win

David de Gea: Statistics prove upturn in form after Villareal win

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United star David de Gea will rightfully feel proud after a stunning performance helped his side earn all three points vs Villareal.

The Spanish side are notoriously difficult to beat and are typically remarkably defensive in their approach to the game.

However, in fairness to United’s stubborn opponents, Villareal brought their attacking best to Old Trafford, and luckily they fell short.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men managed to secure a sensational comeback 2-1 win thanks to superb goals from Alex Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, neither player would have had a chance at glory had it not been for De Gea’s own numerous saves to keep Villareal at an arm’s length.

De Gea has so obviously returned to his best and it couldn’t have been better timed considering the mess United are currently in.

In fact, if it weren’t for the instinctive shot-stopper, Solskjaer’s side may be in a more difficult situation already.

There were times during the previous season when it looked dead set as though De Gea would be sold last summer.

However, Solskjaer kept his cards close to his chest and refused to budge on which goalkeeper he’ll be prioritising.

Luckily it’s something that has paid off for the legendary Norwegian as he continues to benefit from the faith he put into De Gea.

