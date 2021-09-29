Edinson Cavani: Striker on the radar of Barcelona for January

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly on the radar of Spanish giants Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window.

Cavani recently extended his stay at the club for the rest of the season and is expected to leave once his current deal expires, however it could be much sooner if these reports are to be believed.

According to the Express, Barcelona want him in January but may need an extra favour or two to acquire him midway through the season.

With the current crisis at the Catalan club, signing Cavani would make sense as they look for the least expensive signings to help them this season.

The favour is that they can only bring him in on loan and would need United to pay for half his wages during his time in Spain.

Barcelona currently remain in 6th position in La Liga and will use January to sign a number of new players.

Cavani has been an important member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last season contributing 17 goals in all competitions.

He is yet to get his goalscoring form going this season after a small injury that meant he was sidelined for a few matches, though the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo probably doesn’t help either.

The Uruguayan striker left his former club Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and moved to England once Solskjaer and the board made a move for him.

He hasn’t only contributed to goals since he joined United but has played a key part in mentoring the younger players at the club including Mason Greenwood.

Seen as a short-term target considering his age, United fans shouldn’t be worried if the striker does leave the club.

However it does seem unlikely considering the financial situation for the La Liga club and the commitments he has signed on to for this season.

The article concludes saying that the 34-year-olds contribution to the club this season isn’t as important because of the Ronaldo signing.