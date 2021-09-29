Player ratings: Man United 2-1 Villareal – Hollywood ending for battling Reds

Manchester United grabbed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Villareal in the Champions League at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – Kept United in the game, particularly in the first half, with a string of superb saves.

Diogo Dalot 4.5 – With Wan-Bissaka in erratic form, this was his chance to stake his claim for the right back slot. Unfortunately, he fluffed his lines.

Victor Lindelof 4.5 – Poor on the Villareal goal and generally not looking like he belongs alongside Varane.

Raphael Varane 4.5 – Made a horrible mistake on 30 minutes that was not punished.

Alex Telles 8 – United’s best defender on the night. Scored a cracking goal and put in some excellent corners.

Scott McTominay 5.5 – Did little to influence the game.

Paul Pogba 6 – Tried some interesting long passes in the first half but faded in the second and was rightly subbed.

Bruno Fernandes 4.5 – Poor game from Bruno. Worked very hard but was wasteful on the ball.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Nothing much happened for Mason this evening.

Jadon Sancho 4 – Tried and tried, lots of noise from the crowd, but ended up flat on his backside too often. Will come good.

Cristiano Ronaldo 8 – Mark of a legend. Not his most effective night but a bit of magic wins the tie for United.

Substitutes

Edinson Cavani 6 – Missed a sitter, why the flick on the header? But worked his socks off during his short spell.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Why, exactly?

Jesse Lingard 7 – Looked lively and played a part in the goal.

Fred 6 – Fred plays left back. Another case of ‘why, exactly?’