Aaron Wan Bissaka: UEFA extends Manchester United right-back’s Champions League ban

Aaron Wan Bisska is set to miss Manchester United’s next UEFA Champions League game against Atalanta, having already missed last night’s tie against Villareal.

The 23 year old was previously suspended for one match only, following his red card against BSC Young Boys in United’s opening fixture.

UEFA, however, announced the extension of his ban to two games on the grounds of ‘rough play.’

Uefa confirms Wan-Bissaka is suspended for two games due to red card vs Young Boys, so he will also miss Atalanta at home. Challenge deemed ‘rough play’ #mufc pic.twitter.com/Z5tK26787K — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 29, 2021

Many people in and around the club feel that this decision is a rather harsh one. Kevin De Bruyne was shown a yellow card for a worse challenge on Idrissa Gana Gueye last night against Paris Saint-Germain.

Diogo Dalot replaced Wan-Bissaka against Villarreal and may do so again against Atalanta, even though he did not shroud himself with glory last night.

The Portuguese has had a great opportunity to stamp his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans after being seen as the second choice to the Englishman.

United will probably also continue to be without captain Harry Maguire for the Atalanta game, who was ruled out of last night’s clash with a calf injury.

Luke Shaw also missed the match but would appear likely to be available for Saturday’s Premier League game against Everton.

The game against Villarreal was a must-win for Solskjaer’s side as they look to claim their first points of the European campaign.

United fans looked set to repeat the bitter memories of playing the Spanish side in the Europa League final, when they lost on penalties.

But after going 1-0 down after woeful defending, Solskjaer’s men came back for an exciting win with goals from Alex Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo.