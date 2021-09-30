Calvin Ramsay: Manchester United scouts show interest in 18 year-old talent



Manchester United’s scouting department have been on the look-out for right-back options, and Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay has been added to the list of candidates.

According to The Sun, alongside Everton, the Red Devils have shown interest in the 18 year-old.

Ramsay has had a fast rise to prominence. Towards the end of last season’s Scottish Premiership, he was given a debut by then caretaker boss Paul Sheerin and has since become a regular in the Aberdeen first 11, making 18 appearances.

He also made his under-21 international debut for Scotland in a Euro qualifying game last month.

Man United’s shortage of quality back-up at right-back was highlighted last night in their last-mintue victory against Villareal at Old Trafford in the Champion’s League.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka out due to suspension, Diogo Dalot was selected to cover. The Portuguese 22 year-old struggled to make an impact and looked weak, particularly defensively.

United were interested in Kieran Trippier last summer for the position but were put off by his price-tag of around £40 million.

Now it seems they have switched their focus to upcoming talents in that position.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will of course be keeping tabs on 20 year-old Ethan Laird as an option who is on loan at Swansea City this season and has registered two assists so far this season.

Brandon Williams will also be in the minds of United’s coaches. He is currently on loan with Norwich City but has been deployed at left-back.

Ramsay’s stats and performances for Aberdeen have been impressive. This season he has racked up six assists in 14 games.

As sides like Manchester City have shown, to go far in cup competitions, back-up squad players need to be of a high, consistent standard.

Although he recently signed a new contract with Aberdeen until 2024, with clubs like Man United now circling, the Scottish club may look to further improve the young talent’s terms.

