Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s hero against Villareal…and the undisputed GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible last minute winner for Manchester United against Villareal saw Old Trafford explode in a cacophony of noise. If it had a roof on, it would have been blown off.

Man United were Moments FC once again but who cares when the moments are that sort of volley from Alex Telles and a winner from Ronaldo with the last kick of the game? I mean, we all care, we want United to dominate with a sense of control but those moments, those magical moments, create memories and give you goosebumps. Don’t ever wish them away as a football fan, they are irreplaceable

CRISTIANO RONALDO WINS IT LATE FOR MAN UTD! Listen to that Old Trafford roar 😍 Big players deliver in big moments.#UCL pic.twitter.com/7rcbEJzUQt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 29, 2021

There is so much frustration around United at the moment. The fanbase is a Viennetta – some dark parts and some brighter parts all rolled into one ever changing swirl. Tonight, the light shone through.

Fans stayed for ages after the final whistle singing one song. pic.twitter.com/gcJO7O7rfl — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) September 29, 2021

Nobody is going to argue that performance from United was complete. Far from it. United lacked control, showed major defensive ill discipline both in decision making and shape, but it didn’t matter. We won. When our backs were against the wall, we again rose to the occasion.

It is both the most exciting and most frustrating part of watching Solskjaer’s United. When we go 1-0 down we are truly never out of the game anymore but at the same time why do we have to wait to go 1-0 down before we start playing? It is a paradox which until Solskjaer resolves, the shadows will continue to hover over him as United manager.

"This is why I came back, I missed this club a lot." "I made history in this club, and I want to do it again." Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the Man Utd fans for their role in sparking another memorable comeback 👏 🎙 @msmith850 pic.twitter.com/1hnIEWDkHa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 29, 2021

But, we’ve got Ronaldo. 36-year-old, past it, finished, dusted, may as well retire, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a Champions League winner in the 95th minute in front of the Stretford End which is full on a European night for the first time in 18 months. Try and tell me that’s not a moment you absolutely loved.

Ronaldo is the greatest of all time and now that 2016/17 David de Gea is back in business that’s helping us no end. Moments at the front, moments at the back. What we need to see from now on is United using this momentum to help shift the direction truly towards where we want to be and that goal from Ronaldo could prove massively significant in the course of our direction. At least, I hope it will.