Jadon Sancho: Key statistics gives Manchester United fans hope

An intriguing statistic has emerged that will surely reassure concerned Manchester United fans in regards to Jadon Sancho‘s questionable form.

The sensational Englishman arrived at Old Trafford with high expectations on his talented shoulders after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chased him for two long summers.

United have needed a high-flying right-winger for quite some time and entrusted that crucial role to Sancho as he impressed out in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

However, having finally completed his long-awaited transfer, he’s since failed to register an assist or a goal so far in his short career under Solskjaer’s management.

Hopeful fans haven’t been overly concerned about Sancho’s mediocre form but they hold hope he can improve and the statistic below shows that improvement is potentially just around the corner.

Jadon Sancho didn’t score his first Bundesliga goal of last season until Matchday 14. In his following 10 appearances, he was directly involved in 12 goals — 6 goals & 6 assists. Inevitable. 💫⏳ pic.twitter.com/9TFOE802sD — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 30, 2021

Sancho struggled to get going last season as he desperately tried to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on a move to Old Trafford.

However, once he did get over the stressful summer, as shown above, he fired back brilliantly to help Dortmund enjoy a somewhat successful season.

A hungry Sancho performed well enough to leave United wanting to chase him for a second straight year and to part with the majority of their large transfer budget.

Solskjaer has alternated using the young winger on either flank in a bid to allow him to get comfortable with his new surroundings.

There was always going to be an adjustment period as Sancho is young, and has had to adapt to a new club and a new league.

Players who come from Germany tend to need a season before they’re firing in the Premier League, with Chelsea’s Kai Havertz a good example.