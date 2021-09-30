Manchester United fans contemplate ‘undeserved’ win over Villareal

Some Manchester United fans have called for better performances following the narrow win over Villareal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side desperately needed all three points after they were stunned by Young Boys in the first group stage clash of the Champions League.

The legendary Norwegian’s position is currently under threat as well after a less than ideal start to the season.

When Villareal opened the scoring, naturally United fans were shocked by how poorly their team was performing.

Luckily Solskjaer’s men turned it around through a wondergoal from Alex Telles and a late winner from Cristiano Ronaldo but supporters could not get over the poor displays so far.

Utd were once again saved by De Gea and bailed out by individual moments. Continuously coming from behind is great but Utd need to be proactive rather than reactive. I'm ecstatic with the win but I can't forget that first 70 minutes — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) September 29, 2021

Big win for #MUFC especially when they didn't play well for large chunks of the game and Villarreal were deserving of at least a point. Subs worked well. Another good impact from Lingard off the bench; key in Ronaldo's winner. #MUNVIL — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) September 29, 2021

No wonder Solskjaer looked like he had got away with one as he celebrated. He did. Villarreal should be disappointed not to have won, never mind lost. #mufc bailed out by a moment of brilliance and two world-class players at either end. Introductions of Lingard and Fred worked. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 29, 2021

It’s no secret I have personal ties with Ole, and I love and adore him like a father. BUT, having said that, the way we’re playing right now.. it’s FAR from good enough. We were lucky to get the win today. Something drastically has to change, there’s no doubt about that. — Maren 🇳🇴🔰 (@footballqueeen) September 29, 2021

Manchester United have been getting away with results for much of the season, with arguably only the opening day clash against Leeds United being the only time they convincingly beat their opponents.

Even in that match Solskjaer’s side were involved in an open game and happened to take their chances more than their fierce rivals.

It’s clear something is wrong at United and a change needs to be made so that the team can begin dominating fixtures more and not need to be bailed out; though that change doesn’t necessarily have to be the former striker.