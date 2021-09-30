Home » Manchester United fans contemplate ‘undeserved’ win over Villareal

Manchester United fans contemplate ‘undeserved’ win over Villareal

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Some Manchester United fans have called for better performances following the narrow win over Villareal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side desperately needed all three points after they were stunned by Young Boys in the first group stage clash of the Champions League.

The legendary Norwegian’s position is currently under threat as well after a less than ideal start to the season.

When Villareal opened the scoring, naturally United fans were shocked by how poorly their team was performing.

Luckily Solskjaer’s men turned it around through a wondergoal from Alex Telles and a late winner from Cristiano Ronaldo but supporters could not get over the poor displays so far.

Manchester United have been getting away with results for much of the season, with arguably only the opening day clash against Leeds United being the only time they convincingly beat their opponents.

Even in that match Solskjaer’s side were involved in an open game and happened to take their chances more than their fierce rivals.

It’s clear something is wrong at United and a change needs to be made so that the team can begin dominating fixtures more and not need to be bailed out; though that change doesn’t necessarily have to be the former striker.

Latest Top Stories...

David de Gea: Statistics prove upturn in form...

David de Gea: Manchester United man crucial in...

Harry Maguire definitely ruled out of Villareal clash

Predicted XI vs Villareal: Man United to switch...

Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire unavailable after Aston...

Manchester United fall to Aston Villa defeat with...