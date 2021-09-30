Mason Greenwood: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes special request

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has protected Mason Greenwood from potentially ruining his future as Gareth Southgate came calling once again.

The sensational prospect has been in brilliant form so far this season and would have undoubtedly deserved to take his game to an international stage too.

Greenwood has been forced out wide again to the right-wing due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival as well as having to compete with Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani for the striker role.

Rather than sulking, he’s made the most of his minutes and put in multiple match-saving performances in order to remain in contention.

It’s obvious he’s getting a true footballing education from the likes of Ronaldo and Cavani and will benefit from the prolific pair.

According to the Daily Star, Southgate had hoped to recall Greenwood for the upcoming international break but opted not to after taking a phone call from Solskjaer.

It’s understood the legendary Norwegian convinced the England manager to delay the young forward’s inclusion in order to avoid any unnecessary pressure and allow him to continue regaining his confidence and form.

Southgate is said to want to keep strong ties with club managers and so caved to Solskjaer’s request, though he did warn the United manager that he will include Greenwood in the November fixtures if he’s still fit and in good form.

The report finishes off by insisting the academy graduate remains committed to representing England and isn’t considering switching allegiances to Jamaica.

Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho, and Luke Shaw have been called up though it will be interesting to see if any of them will feature as starters.

The left-back is recovering from a knock still whereas the former Borussia Dortmund man has never really been trusted by Southgate.