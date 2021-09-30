Cristiano Ronaldo shortlisted for Premier League player of the month award

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronald has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s player of the month award for September.

The Portuguese legend has hit the ground running at Old Trafford following his sensational transfer deadline move back from Serie A giants Juventus.

United made the move for their former star at the last minute after it had emerged that neighbours and rivals Manchester City were trying to sign him.

The transfer sent the media and social media into meltdown and shirt sales sky rocketed but nobody expected that the football to follow would be such an instant success.

He has scored three goals in his first three Premier League games, opening his account with a brace against Newcastle on his second United debut.

The centre-forward has also registered 17 shots in the three games and recorded an impressive 81% passing accuracy.

He has also scored in both of United’s UEFA Champions League games so far, which while not directly related to the Premier League award does underline his magnificent form.

The 36-year-old has scored five goals in six games despite many having doubted that he would still be able to cope with the demands of Premier League football.

The other nominees for the award are another Portuguese international, Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, Newcastles Allan Saint-Maximin, Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Ronaldo’s teammate David de Gea can consider himself unlucky not to be included in the shortlist after an incredible run of games that has seen him back to the kind of best form that he displayed in the 2013-2017 period.

⚡️ Ismaila Sarr Who are you voting for as your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month?#PLAwards ➡️ https://t.co/LH4bxv78xb pic.twitter.com/9yV6UG04Pu — Premier League (@premierleague) September 30, 2021

Fans can vote for Ronaldo to win the award by clicking this link: https://plpotm.easports.com/