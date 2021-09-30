Sir Alex Ferguson urges Manchester United to land young Peterborough star

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has urged football director John Murtough to win the race for Peterborough prospect Ronnie Edwards.

Despite only recently breaking into the Posh side, the 18-year-old has already caught the eye of a host of Premier League sides, including Spurs and Brentford.

However, The Daily Express reports that Ferguson has been so impressed by the teenager’s displays under son – and Posh coach – Darren, that he’s insisted United steal a march on a growing list of admirers.

Edwards made his full debut towards the end of last season and has followed that up by making the starting line up in the last three games.

Although he’s currently seen as a centre-back, the youngster is also regarded as having the composure and passing ability of a midfielder.

Peterborough owner Barry Fry had to fend off Premier League competition to land the defender and is already convinced that he’s snared a major talent.

Fry said, “Ronnie is a Rolls Royce. We knew that when we signed him … when we brought him in for a game, Darren (Ferguson) watched him for 20 minutes and told me to sign him.

“Spurs were watching him … and Brentford were very keen on him. In fact, Brentford were so upset when we did the deal that they complained to the FA!

“It’s no secret how highly Ronnie is rated by other clubs and by the England set up. We had 18 Premier League scouts watching him play for the under-23s at our stadium.”

Fry is known to be a friend of United legend Ferguson and has enjoyed a long career in the game. Therefore, his experience should make him a reliable judge of talent and, in Edwards’ case, he’s fully convinced.

He said, “Ronnie is money in the bank for the club. He’s a certainty to have an outstanding career in the game, but there’s no better place, and no better manager than Darren Ferguson, to help him develop quickly.”

Edwards’ star is rising so meteorically that United will need to act quickly if they intend to lure him to Old Trafford.