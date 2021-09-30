Video: Donny Van de Beek furious as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves him on the bench again

Donny Van de Beek cut a frustrated figure as he spent another 90 minutes on the sidelines against Villareal in the Champions League.

The Dutchman was an unused substitute for the sixth time in nine games so far this term, being given just a measly six minutes of Premier League action.

And the 24-year-old didn’t try to hide his clear anger on the bench, being caught chucking his bib and spitting his chewing gum in the general direction of the touchline.

He then had to be calmed down by Dean Henderson as his emotions threatened to get the better of him.

Van de Beek is not happy

With United chasing a winner, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer instead opted for Jesse Lingard and the defensively-minded Fred instead of Van de Beek, a decision that seemed ludicrous at the time.

But within a matter of minutes the two had combined for Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal that handed United their first points in this seasons Champions League, and left their manager completely vindicated.

The former Ajax star has struggled to hold down a regular first team place since moving to Manchester last summer for a fee in the region of £35 million.

Making just four Premier League starts and completing just eight full 90’s as all of Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have been preferred ahead of him.

Van de Beek was denied a deadline day switch to fellow Premier League side Everton on loan, with club chiefs refusing to co-operate.

This led to him being assured by Solskjaer that he would play a bigger role this season, but as of yet this has not been the case.

With United’s glaring hole in the centre of midfield, fans have continued to demand Donny’s inclusion, but it seems more and more likely he’ll need to move on to get first team football.