What does David De Gea’s fine form mean for Dean Henderson’s Man United future?

One of the key talking points for Manchester United fans in the early stages of this season has been the return to form of David De Gea.

The Spaniard seemed to lose his way over the past couple of campaigns, with silly errors and mistakes costing United at crucial times.

A string of mistakes towards the back end of last term saw him replaced by Dean Henderson who many fans felt was the future of the position.

These thoughts only intensified when De Gea failed to save a single spot kick in the Europa League final loss to Villareal, missing the decisive penalty.

But after Henderson contracted Covid-19 during preseason, the 30-year-old was given the number one shirt for the start of the season and hasn’t looked back since.

Last night he continued his breathtaking form, making six saves from seven shots faced and keeping United in a game they very much deserved to lose against Villareal in the Champions League.

David de Gea’s game by numbers vs. Villarreal: 23 total touches

14 passes attempted

14 passes completed

7 shots faced

6 shots saved [all inside the box] His importance in that win can’t be overstated. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/KSEpD70cZn — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 29, 2021

De Gea was instrumental during the reigns of David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho and had a very serious claim to being the best goalkeeper in the world between 2013 and 2018.

During this time, he won the Sir Matt Busby player of the year award four times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2017/18).

He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year five times (2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18).

The question that remains now, though, is what happens to Dean Henderson? Clearly too good to sit on the bench, the 24-year-old needs regular football for his own development.

With goalkeepers playing on into their mid to late 30’s, De Gea is not exactly old and if he maintains this current form, it is unlikely Henderson will get a look in.

A loan move in January may be an option, but failing that if the club were to receive an offer in the region of £30-£40 million it may be best for all parties if he moved on.