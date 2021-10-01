Ashley Young: Manchester United are missing a Michael Carrick type

Former Manchester United star Ashley Young has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he needs to sign PSG’s Marco Verratti to finally replace Michael Carrick.

The Italian midfielder was previously linked with a move to Old Trafford but it’s a transfer that never truly got going.

Many United fans feel the club’s woes this season have largely had to do with the lack of quality in midfield.

In fact, supporters specifically feel the issue lies in the lack of natural defensive midfielders in the club, such as club great Carrick.

Nemanja Matic is arguably the closest thing but his lack of mobility and tendency to burnout means he’s not a consistent option.

According to the Daily Mail, Young said: “The Michael Carrick type has been missing for years. They haven’t gone out and replaced Michael Carrick.

“Don’t get me wrong – Fred and McTominay are good players but I don’t think there’s a Michael Carrick around.

“I was watching the PSG v City game yesterday and I think Marco Verratti is the closest one and nobody’s gone out to test the water to try to sign him. I think he would be an unbelievable signing for Manchester United.

“I think Paul needs to play there (in central midfield).

“At the weekend he was playing out towards the left, I don’t think that’s Paul’s best position.

“I think he wants to control play and he wants to dictate. He’s a player who can find passes, the way Carrick used to do.”

Paul Pogba has largely featured on the left wing and it’s safe to say Young may be a little wrong about his best position.

After all, the talented Frenchman has grabbed seven assists already this season and has been in remarkable form.

Pogba moving back to midfield would see United perhaps gain some control but Solskjaer is clearly a fan of the Fred and Scott McTominay pairing.

It seems he trusts the tenacious pair to break up play and protect the back four in order to provide a solid foundation for the front four as well.