Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star urges Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to improve tactics

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has pleaded with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the team to be sharper so he can continue scoring more goals.

The sensational Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford this summer in dramatic fashion, leaving Juventus when no one had necessarily predicted he would just yet.

Ronaldo even looked to be heading towards the blue half of Manchester before United swooped in to convince him to return home.

Fans have been chanting his name non-stop since he arrived and he’s certainly rewarded them by scoring five goals in five games so far.

The versatile forward has needed little to no time to adjust to his new surroundings and it will be interesting to see how he does in the rest of the campaign.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo has urged Solskjaer to help him score more by speeding up the team’s play and catching opponents out of shape.

The experienced forward believes if the ball is moved quicker into the opponent’s half then he can do damage, with attention being given to his defensive teammates passing to his attacking teammates faster so they can subsequently feed him to score.

Solskjaer’s coaches feel Raphael Varane is a good example of what’s needed as he has helped speed up the team’s play since arriving, and so more work is being done on the training pitch to get others up to speed.

The supremely talented defender has oozed class nonstop since coming from Real Madrid and it’s impressive how he hasn’t needed any time to adjust to his new surroundings.

Fans have often discussed how there seems to be a disconnect between the team’s defence and its attack with there seemingly being a lack of a game plan for progressing the ball.

Either the defenders keep passing the ball between themselves or they lob the ball forwards in the hopes that one of their pacy attackers will get to it.

United’s midfielders have also been slow in progressing the ball forwards to one of the world’s most exciting front four and perhaps this is the area Ronaldo is complaining about.