Donny van de Beek: Manchester United star looks to force through January move

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has reportedly lost his patience and will look to leave as soon as possible.

The former Ajax man could not have predicted this would be how his career would develop after leaving his home nation.

Van de Beek was one of Europe’s most exciting talents when he signed for United two summers ago.

However, for one reason or the other, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly doesn’t trust him in big moments for the team, preferring to turn to others.

The 24-year-old can be forgiven for losing his patience having only featured for 141 minutes so far in the campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Van de Beek will try to leave the Red Devils once again in January, after having a loan move to Everton blocked by Solskjaer on the summer transfer window’s deadline day.

The frustrated Dutchman is looking to depart after hardly featuring for the club despite reassurances from the legendary Norwegian over minutes.

It’s understood Van de Beek’s desperation for minutes comes from his desire to feature for his country in next year’s World Cup.

Although Solskjaer publicly claims the young midfielder is valued, it’s believed Manchester United could be tempted into using funds raised by his sale to sign a defensive midfielder instead.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report that claimed Van de Beek will demand clarity over his future from the club after previous promises to him were not kept.

It seems matters have potentially escalated far beyond repair for him as his situation is unlikely to change by the time January comes around.

After all, Solskjaer would have made use of him more by now if he wanted to and there’s not long left until the winter transfer window.