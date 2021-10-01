John Barnes: Ex Liverpool player believes Manchester United are stagnating under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ex Liverpool player John Barnes has criticised Ole Gunner Solskjaer for his overall management of Manchester United.

Barnes believes that United are ‘streaks behind’ Liverpool and Manchester City.

He told BonusCodeBets: “Man Utd will always be behind City and Liverpool until the question marks over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are removed.”

“On top of that, they have lots of superstars – is everybody happy?

“Will [Paul] Pogba go? Does the arrival of Ronaldo unsettle some players, with [Mason] Greenwood and [Anthony] Martial now unlikely to play? Is [Jadon] Sancho going to play now?

“There’s still dis-unity at Man United, more than at their title rivals, and that will always foster inconsistency.”

“It will always be there under the current manager. It’s one of those situations whereby every time they win, it’s fine but when they lose, the question marks are there again.”

“As long as that happens, it’s not good for Manchester United.”

Solskjaer was criticised by many following United’s 1-0 loss at home to Aston Villa.

His reluctance to make swift tactical switches and change personnel was met with uproar from certain sections of the fanbase.

In his Sky Sports podcast, Gary Neville also stated that United must learn to play as a team to compete for the Premier League.

Despite United’s poor start to the campaign, they sit just a point behind Liverpool at the top and level on points with Man City.

With a tough few months ahead, if United can stay within touching distance of both the teams by December, Solskjaer will be confident of mounting a serious title challenge.