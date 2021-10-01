Manchester United given fresh transfer update by Kalvin Phillips’ agent



Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips is set to sign a new contract at Leeds United despite heavy rumours linking him away from the club.

The Englishman caught the attention of a range of top Premier League clubs over the past year as the player enjoyed his first season in the Premier League.

Phillips helped his club reach ninth place in the club’s first season back in the top flight and was a top performer in their midfield throughout the year.

He also earned a call-up to the England squad at the start of last season after an impressive Championship season beforehand.

After another impressive campaign, he managed to make continuous appearances for his international side and won a starting position during the European Championships.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United have been told that the midfielder wants to stay at his beloved club Leeds.

Phillips has been a rumoured alternative to Declan Rice who has been seen as a top target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, he is yet to get his man with West Ham holidng out for £90 million or more.

The outlet confirms by saying Rice is still a top target at the club but the concern remains over the price tag and attention has reportedly turned to Phillips.

The 25-year-old remains under contract at Elland Road until 2024 and could be available for around £60m, but unfortunately, this could be about to change.

His agent, Kevin Sharp confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that Phillips wants to stay at his current club.

“I can only see a positive outcome.”

“Kalvin’s desire is to stay at Leeds and there is a real willingness from all sides to make it happen”.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa also made it clear that Phillips wants to stay at the club.

‘In how football is right now, for a player to decline a team above the level where he is at, due to the love of a club where he is at, is not frequent,’ he said recently (via Metro).

‘I have the certainty Kalvin is going to enjoy for the rest of his life decisions like the one he made. He will be loved for always in the place he was born and where he belongs.’

The news is not good for United’s recruitment team, who may now be forced to lok for a ‘plan C’ for the side’s defensive midfield vacancy.