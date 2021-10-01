Manchester United’s Alex Telles discusses ‘upset’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo kept up his phenomenal scoring streak with a late winner against Villareal on Wednesday night.

However, as covered by The Sun, United left-back Alex Telles has revealed that Ronaldo had expressed frustration about a lack of service moments before his crucial goal.

The Red Devils were second best for long periods of the match, with their Portuguese hitman a sorely peripheral figure.

After falling behind early in the second half, Telles quickly pulled United level, flashing a thunderous volley into the bottom corner from a smartly taken Bruno Fernandes free kick.

The stage was set for United’s inspirational No.7 to grab an undeserved victory with his decisive, last gasp intervention.

Following the game, Telles talked about his blossoming relationship with fellow lusophone, Ronaldo.

In conversation with TNT, he said, “Off the pitch, we already have this closer relationship because we speak Portuguese.

“And five minutes before he was a little upset that we didn’t get any balls to him. I said, ‘it will arrive, it will arrive, stay concentrated because it will arrive.’ And as soon as I went off, Ronaldo doesn’t need much, right?

“We know his quality, we see it on a daily basis. So, it only took one ball in the box and he gave us the victory. It’s a dream.”

Bruno Fernandes also spoke about his evergreen teammate, saying, “We knew it with Cristiano, at any moment, every ball in the box could be a goal.”

While it’s undoubtedly a positive that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can rely upon his star forward to dig him out of a hole, the Norwegian will surely be hoping it doesn’t become a habit.

Meanwhile, Telles is expected to deputise for Luke Shaw again tomorrow, as the Reds look to carry their momentum into a Premier League clash with Everton.