Marcus Rashford returns to full training, whilst Shaw and Maguire remain a doubt

Marcus Rashford was pictured training with the rest of the Manchester United squad today.

🔴. Marcus Rashford back in Manchester United training today. pic.twitter.com/sGcBClavWM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 1, 2021

The sighting marks the first time Rashford has resumed contact training with his teammates since his operation on a shoulder injury which he had during the summer.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said “Marcus trained fully for the first time today with contact.”

“There were a few tackles flying in on him but he seemed OK, which was nice to see” he continued.

Rashford’s last game was the Euro 2020 final where he came on as a substitute to take a penalty in the shootout.

United face Everton at home on Saturday as they take the lunch time kick-off less than 72 hours after beating Villarreal in that thrilling Champions League game.

The boss spoke of his displeasure over the scheduling but conceded it was to fit in with the Broadcasters.

Rashford will continue to train with the team but is not expected to be match fit until later this month.

Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 27, 2021

The academy graduate was excited to update fans last Monday via Twitter, hinting that if all went well with the consultant today, he could return to training.

United have a pretty stacked winter schedule but have a number of attacking options available. Rashford’s return is sure to have a powerful impact on the team regardless of this.

Meanwhile, there were further injury blows for Solskjaer as both defenders Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire left the field limping against Aston Villa last weekend, whilst Amad is still injured.

Neither Shaw nor Maguire featured in the Champions League clash on Wednesday night and updates suggest that the skipper and Shaw will remain unavailable against the Toffees this weekend.

Speaking of Maguire on Tuesday, Solskjaer confirmed, “It’s his calf and that might take a few weeks so let’s see how quickly he recovers.”

Whilst in today’s press conference Solskjaer said, “Luke feels better in himself, he’s been ill, but he’s still got the shoulder injury, so we’ve got to make a decision on him.”

These injuries are a worry for Solskjaer, however he proved he could still get the job done without his backline stars with Wednesday nights win.