Real Madrid want to secure Edinson Cavani on loan in January



Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is attracting a loan move away from the club to Real Madrid in January.

Just recently, The Peoples Person reported that the striker was on the radar of Barcelona and now the attention has switched to their rivals.

The 36-year-old only just signed a new deal at the end of last season but it was only to secure him for this season and doesn’t rule out any possibility of him leaving in January.

He has been a credit to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuild over the last year, helping younger players grow while also contributing some important goals and saving crucial posts along the way.

According to an article from The Sun, Cavani was wanted in the summer by Real but the club failed to make a move for the star.

However, after attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland failed, the Spanish club could look for a short term target this winter as their attention turns to the Uruguayan striker.

This comes after interest in other strikers such as Radamel Falcao and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed after no meaningful approach was made by the Spanish club.

Cavani’s lack of minutes this season is reportedly a factor in why Real are interested in the player.

He is also on a short term deal at Man United himself so the two clubs could get underway with negotiating in the following months.

The lack of minutes comes after United secured the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window, who has been manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first choice striker since his arrival.

The experienced Portuguese forward has scored five goals in five games for the club and it doesn’t look like the 34-year-old will find it easy to reclaim his starting position.

Real’s president Florentino Perez is said to be very keen on securing a loan deal in January for Cavani.

