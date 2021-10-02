Academy Match Report: Manchester United u23s 3-0 Liverpool u23s

While the first team were in action against Everton, the u23s were playing host to their own Merseyside opposition in fierce rivals Liverpool.

As with most fixtures against Liverpool, the match started quick with a strong intensity.

United’s early spells came from the wing play of Shola Shoretire and Alvaro Fernandez and the former came close to opening the scoring twice.

First, Shoretire went for the audacious acrobatic effort and later forced another fantastic save with a driven low shot.

Liverpool also came close with efforts from Jack Bearne and Tyler Morton putting Matej Kovar to the test.

The deadlock was finally broken by Bjorn Hardley, who had ventured forward into Liverpool’s box and struck from close range in the 21st minute.

The end-to-end nature of the match continued but United started to get the better of the chances.

United were pushing for the second when they came agonisingly close through Anthony Elanga, who hit the inside of the post, and then Charlie Savage’s effort, which sailed just inches wide a moment later.

Half time was drawing near when Elanga scored a remarkable free-kick from an unreal position out on the left wing. His curled effort had everyone standing still as it bypassed the congested area and found the far corner.

The second half kicked off in similar manner with United looking the more threatening side.

After a spell of controlling possession and bombarding Liverpool’s goal, United finally notched a third goal through a wonderful strike by Shoretire.

Up 3-0 and in control of the match, United were looking to cruise to victory but in typical Liverpool fashion the dirty side of the game was still to be seen.

An awful challenge from Liverpool’s Dom Corness saw straight red after he clattered through Martin Svidersky who was fortunately able to continue on.

United: Kovar; Wellens, Mengi, McShane (Bennett 72), Hardley; Svidersky, Savage; Shoretire, Iqbal (McNeill 63), Fernandez (Emeran 90); Elanga.

Substitutes: Mee, Hoogewerf.

Scorers: Hardley 21, Elanga 45+1, Shoretire 62