Academy Match Report: Newcastle United u18s 0-5 Manchester United u18s

In a busy day for Manchester with the first team and u23s also in action, the u18s were visiting Tyneside to take on Newcastle United.

Manchester United took control from the off, taking an early lead through Joe Hugill who stepped back down to the u18s for the day having featured for the u23s so far this season.

A clever back heel from Alejandro Garnacho found Hugill free in the box and his clinical finishing did not let him down as he made it 0-1 in just the fifth minute.

Bad news came though in the 20th minute when captain Marc Jurado was forced off through injury after being on the receiving end of a strong challenge, with Maxi Oyedele coming on to replace him.

Newcastle almost hit back shortly after when Ben Parkinson hit a perfectly struck volley which pinged off the post.

Manchester United would be the ones to strike again just before the half, with Hugill adding his second. The sprightly striker’s poaching instincts proved dangerous again as he found himself on the end of a low whipped in cross from Sam Murray.

Just as United ended the first half, they started the second in similar fashion finding the net again in just the 46th minute. Another great delivery from Murray found Sam Mather this time who curled the ball into the back of the net to make it 0-3.

Newcastle did provide some presence at the other end of the pitch with some strong pressing which created an opportunity for Michael Ndiweni but was unable to put his effort past Radek Vitek.

The former Sunderland player, Hugill, found the score sheet yet again for his hat-trick against his former rivals. A mesmerising run from Mather created the goal as he danced into the area and nutmegged a defender before sliding a pass to Hugill to tuck home.

The match was rounded off in the 89th minute when Sam Murray went from provider to scorer when his left footed corner spectacularly went straight into the goal to make it 0-5.

United: Vitek; Murray, Fredricson, Kambwala, Jurado (Oyedele 20); Gore, Mainoo; Hansen-Aaroen (Ogunneye 56), Mather, Garnacho (Norkett 56); Hugill.

Subs not used: Aljofree, Hanbury.

Scorers: Hugill 5, 45, 67, Mather 46, Murray 89.