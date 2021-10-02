Home » Fred: Manchester United fans lose their patience with Brazilian after Everton draw



by Marwan Harraz


Manchester United fans blamed Fred, among other things, for their draining draw vs Everton at Old Trafford.

The tenacious Brazilian wasn’t the only reason for the 1-1 draw but many felt him losing a duel in midfield proved crucial in the end.

Fred was outmuscled and United failed to recover in time from a corner, allowing Everton in to score their equaliser through Andros Townsend.

Anthony Martial was the man who scored the opener in the first half for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men as the team looked set for a decent win.

However, the Red Devils didn’t kick on enough in search of a second and so they were punished by the stubborn visiting side.

Fred and Scott McTominay‘s partnership in midfield has often been criticised by fans, so much so that Solskjaer was asked about it in his pre-match press conference.

The legendary Norwegian made it clear why he prefers the hard-working pair but results such as this are difficult to defend.

Fred has hardly ever had a sustained full season of impressive performances since arriving during Jose Mourinho‘s era, often performing well only in spells.

With Manchester United moving away from counter-attacking football, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man seemingly does not have enough to offer.

