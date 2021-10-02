Fred: Manchester United fans lose their patience with Brazilian after Everton draw

Manchester United fans blamed Fred, among other things, for their draining draw vs Everton at Old Trafford.

The tenacious Brazilian wasn’t the only reason for the 1-1 draw but many felt him losing a duel in midfield proved crucial in the end.

Fred was outmuscled and United failed to recover in time from a corner, allowing Everton in to score their equaliser through Andros Townsend.

Anthony Martial was the man who scored the opener in the first half for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men as the team looked set for a decent win.

However, the Red Devils didn’t kick on enough in search of a second and so they were punished by the stubborn visiting side.

Imagine if Fred was actually able to make a fucking tackle… This fucking guy constantly being pushed aside by literally everyone. — Rasmus Bak ∘ UI/UX designer (@RasmusBak1992) October 2, 2021

Fred has to be the weakest footballer ever, how is he pushed so easily 🤣 — TC (@totalcristiano) October 2, 2021

Fred just leave man — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) October 2, 2021

Fred needs to either bulk up or learn to foul. You cannot be getting bullied on every single counter attack. — ً (@utdrobbo) October 2, 2021

Pogba for Fred. Even Ole knows Fred has cost us there — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 2, 2021

When Ole says “Donny knows what he needs to work on”. What does he say to Fred about his game? — Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) October 2, 2021

Fred and Scott McTominay‘s partnership in midfield has often been criticised by fans, so much so that Solskjaer was asked about it in his pre-match press conference.

The legendary Norwegian made it clear why he prefers the hard-working pair but results such as this are difficult to defend.

Fred has hardly ever had a sustained full season of impressive performances since arriving during Jose Mourinho‘s era, often performing well only in spells.

With Manchester United moving away from counter-attacking football, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man seemingly does not have enough to offer.