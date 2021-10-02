Jadon Sancho: Manchester United star impresses in cameo vs Everton

Manchester United may have disappointingly drawn with Everton 1-1 at Old Trafford but Jadon Sancho would be right in feeling a little pleased with his own performance.

The sensational Englishman has yet to score or assist since arriving in the summer and it’s obvious he’s in need of some time to adjust to his new surroundings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to protect Sancho so far, hardly putting any pressure on his performances and not being afraid of leaving him out of the spotlight.

The former Borussia Dortmund man didn’t even start the game vs Everton, with the legendary Norwegian bringing him on after United had gotten the opener through Anthony Martial.

At that point Sancho’s goal was just to help his team grab a second to make things more comfortable and the statistic below shows he completed his task.

Jadon Sancho only played 33 minutes vs. Everton. Despite this, no player created more chances than him in the game [2]. A bright cameo. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/l7SPK7eB0d — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 2, 2021

It’s obvious to see Sancho is growing in confidence of late and it’s only a matter of time before he starts showing his true qualities.

Fans will be relieved by the fact the young winger also took a while to get going last season with Dortmund but ended the campaign with brilliant numbers.

Sancho ended up playing 38 games across all competitions, grabbing 16 goals and 20 assists, doing well enough to convince Manchester United to chase his signature for a second summer running.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane also coming in, fans have not had the chance to over-analyse or worry about the 21-year-old’s form.

Sancho’s bright cameo vs Everton should give hope that an upturn in performances is around the corner, as he continues to build up his confidence and fitness.

After all, he did miss out on United’s pre-season and has had to do plenty of catching up in a bid to make an impact.