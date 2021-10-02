Jesse Lingard absent from Man United’s pre-match squad party for Everton game

Jesse Lingard was not with the Manchester United squad for their pre-match meet-up at the Lowry hotel last night, fuelling speculation that he will not be available for today’s Premier League tie against Everton.

According to The MEN, ‘Jesse Lingard was not with the United squad when they arrived at The Lowry as he was celebrating his daughter’s third birthday. It is unclear if he will link up with the squad before kick-off.’

Many fans were expecting that Lingard, who registered another assist against Villareal on Wednesday evening, would be in the starting line-up for today’s game, but the news suggests that this might not be the case after all.

One player who did join up with the squad is Luke Shaw, who has been absent due to illness and a shoulder injury.

‘Luke Shaw has been declared fit to return to the Manchester United squad for the Premier League visit of Everton, ‘ The MEN says.

‘United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he had ‘a decision to make’ on Shaw but the 26-year-old reported at The Lowry Hotel with teammates on Friday night.’

With captain Harry Maguire definitely ruled out, Shaw’s return will be a huge boost for the Red Devils despite the goalscoring heroics of stand-in Alex Telles in midweek.

Marcus Rashford is back in full training but will not be ready for today’s game. It is expected that he could make his return against Leicester City in two weeks’ time.

United’s only other absentee, Amad, is also nearing fitness.

Everton have injury woes of their own, with four regular starters unavailable to manager Rafa Benitez.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman are both still recovering from thigh injuries and will join Richarlison and Andre Gomes on the sidelines. Alex Iwobi is also a doubt.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping his side puts in a dominating performance against the Toffees today after a run of games in which the team has stuttered and struggled to find rhythm.