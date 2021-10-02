Mino Raiola offers client, Paul Pogba, to Real Madrid as interest in the midfielder intensifies

Paul Pogba’s scheming agent, Mino Raiola, is lining up his next big pay day by offering the Frenchman to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Pogba’s current contract runs out next summer and there doesn’t seem to be much movement on extending his Manchester United stay.

This all means he will be able to speak to foreign clubs from January and there’s one destination both he and Raiola would prefer.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo state that Pogba wanted to sign for Real Madrid and would reject offers from PSG, Juventus and Barcelona.

Los Blancos themselves feel confident the move will happen next summer having been given certain assurances.

And now Raiola has offered his client to the Madrid based club as it has become clear fellow La Liga giants Barcelona cannot afford him.

He originally wanted both Pogba and Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland to sign for Barcelona as he enjoys a good relationship with President Joan Laporta.

But as it has become quite clear the Catalan club’s finances are in dire straits this won’t be possible, meaning Raiola has had to look elsewhere.

He does not enjoy a particularly good relationship with Real Madrid head honcho Florentino Perez, but it is not thought that this will hinder the deal.

If Pogba is to leave, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already identified the man he would like to replace him, who would also be available on a free.

AC Milan’s Franck Kessie has been attracting a lot of attention for his performances at the San Siro, especially considering his contract runs out next summer.

With United able to negotiate with the 24-year-old from January, could they be losing Pogba while bringing in a younger, fresher model?