Owen Hargreaves: Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn’t have forgiven Fred

Manchester United star Fred has been blasted by former Red Owen Hargreaves, who claimed Sir Alex Ferguson would’ve been unforgiving after the Everton draw.

The Brazilian midfielder was involved in the 1-1 tie at Old Trafford and was caught in a deciding moment of the match.

Fred battled with Demarai Gray close to the touchline and lost out twice, allowing Everton to go on and score on the counter-attack.

It all began with Bruno Fernandes‘ poor corner but ultimately it was a culmination of poor decisions, with the former Shakhtar Donetsk man’s the most glaring.

Fred is often criticised by United fans and only has spells of good form rather than consistent quality that supporters can get behind.

According to Metro, Hargreaves said: “Never ever, not in a million years [should that goal be allowed to happen].

“That’s what you get paid for, that’s why you’re there, that’s your job to stop that goal. I would’ve taken that personally.

“He’s got two cracks at it, and both [times] he loses.

“It can’t happen. Sir Alex wouldn’t forgive you for that, you wouldn’t have played for a month, seriously.

“He has to win those tackles. And if he loses it, you foul him, you bring him down.

“You’ve got to win that. You cannot get bumped off the ball by Demarai Gray and if he does, you foul him.

“United don’t have control of games, it’s their corner, how can a goal like that happen?

“I know Harry Maguire is missing and they miss his leadership but if you’re going to play two defensive midfielders in there – McTominay and Fred – that goal can’t happen.”

There’s no doubt Fred should not have lost that battle with Gray but he wasn’t the only one who made mistakes.

After all, Bruno admitted in the post-match press conference that his poor cross led to the counter-attack in the first place.

Victor Lindelof did well in delaying the Everton attack as much as possible but Luke Shaw was rash in getting across, leaving Andros Townsend free to score.

It was rather uncharacteristic defending all-round but unfortunately it proved decisive in what can only be described as a horrendous draw at Old Trafford.