Player ratings: Man United 1-1 Everton – the Red Devils get away with defensive murder again

Manchester United ended up a little lucky to gain a point in a 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford this lunchtime after an Everton winner was disallowed by VAR for a marginal offside decision. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Did little wrong although you might argue he could have come out more bravely for the equaliser.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4.5 – Started off brightly going forward, but ran out of ideas and was hopelessly out of position way too often.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Unconvincing in the first half, slightly better in the second.

Raphael Varane 5.5 – A quiet performance from the Frenchman. Was also caught out position a few times. The defence just doesn’t seem to have any cohesion at all.

Luke Shaw 5.5 – An average outing from the returning Shaw. Where was he for Everton’s disallowed goal? Where was anybody, for that matter?

Scott McTominay 3 – Invisible both defensively and offensively for much of the game. Now and again McTominay puts in a world-class performance but all too often he is unable to stamp any kind of authority on a game.

Fred 4.5 – Too easily muscled off the ball for the equaliser and generally underwhelming performance.

Mason Greenwood 7.5 – Bright, lively and creative. An excellent performance from Mason although he faded toward the end.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – Bruno at his best. A superb assist and was behind almost everything creative that United did.

Anthony Martial 8 – Finding his form again after a torrid period. Great goal and good all-round performance.

Edinson Cavani 7 – Nearly scored with a header, well-saved by Pickford, and led the line well.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho 6.5 – Perhaps the newcomer’s best performance so far in a United shirt, although still lacking an end product. Squandered a great chance at the death.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7 – Couldn’t quite pull any rabbits out of the hat today, but did his best.

Paul Pogba 7 – Saw lots of action in his time on the pitch and should have done better with a header around 8 minutes from the end.