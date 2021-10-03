Cristiano Ronaldo swaps shirt with Andros Townsend despite celebration taunt

Manchester United fans have got used to Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature celebration after his stellar form since re-joining, with five goals in six games already.

However, it was Andros Townsend who produced the only ‘Siu’ of yesterday’s encounter with Everton.

The 30-year-old levelled the game after 65 minutes and the Toffees held on to claim an important point, seeing them rise to fourth after a good start under Rafa Benitez.

Townsend then tried to talk to Ronaldo post-match, but it was quite clear the Portuguese legend wasn’t in the mood as he trudged on down the tunnel.

😳 The frustration on the face of Cristiano Ronaldo. Not happy. Straight down the tunnel at full-time. pic.twitter.com/LtZqxKopQZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2021

When quizzed on his celebration after the game Townsend said:

“I was not imitating, it’s just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career.”

“This guy is my idol. I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo and I spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques.”

“Maybe I should have spent a bit longer on the celebration because it wasn’t great, but it was out of respect for Cristiano, and it is an honour to be in the same field as him.”

It was clear CR7 hadn’t taken too much offence, as the Everton winger later posted on social media a picture of Ronaldo’s match-worn number seven shirt.

Its not the first time someone other than the man himself has used the ‘Siu’ celebration this term, with Empoli’s Emmanuel Gyasi taunting Juventus not long after Ronaldo sealed his exit.

The five time Ballon d’Or winner will be hoping he can help United turn around their recent poor form after the international break, and you wouldn’t bet against seeing plenty more siuuuu’s from him this season.