Fred has to be dropped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Fred cannot start for Manchester United in midfield anymore, end of discussion.

We all love a scapegoat after a frustrating performance like Man United’s 1-1 draw with Everton and Fred is absolutely playing that role here, but I don’t think he’s a scapegoat. This is just facts. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues playing the Brazilian in midfield, he will be sacked. Simple. That’s how badly he is affecting our play.

Sorry but I am completely done with Fred in midfield. How did he not just take the yellow card and stop that counter-attack? It's the most simple, basic thing to do. Got Pogba on the bench and Fred starting? Nah, not for me. pic.twitter.com/FA7aKNSnSG — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) October 2, 2021

How did Fred not just take the yellow card and stop the counter-attack against Everton? We are talking about one of the most simple things every midfielder is taught to do and Fred didn’t do it. He limped into a tackle and leant into a shoulder barge, lost both and Everton countered and scored. Yes, Luke Shaw left his position and lunged in but it should never have reached that stage.

Am I being too harsh on Fred? No, I don’t think so. It’s do or die for Solskjaer at United right now. His job is on the line and Fred is like an anchor pulling him under water. If Ole and his ego have any sort of pride, he’ll notice that and move away from it.

When Marcus Rashford is fit again, United will revert to playing him on the left wing and Paul Pogba is likely to move back into the middle. Partner him with Scott McTominay or Nemanja Matic, hell even Donny van der Ghost, they’d all be better partnerships than the pastor.

I’m done with Fred. Past the point of return. This United team has so much promise but Fred is hindering not helping any chance we’ve got this season of success. If Solskjaer is too stubborn to see that, then it’ll be his head on the chopping block first instead.