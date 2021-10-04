Andreas Pereira faces six match ban after breaking quarantine rules in Brazil

Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira could be facing a hefty ban due to breaching quarantine rules after moving to Flamengo.

Travellers from the UK are required to complete a 14-day quarantine period once landing in Brazil.

Pereira, who completed his season long loan on the 21st of August, is only thought to have quarantined for one week, playing in Flamengo’s 4-0 win over Santos on August 28th.

The country’s Superior Sports Court for Football will now investigate the player and club, with a possible six match ban being touted.

In a statement the court said:

“Flamengo and Andreas Pereira will be judged next Friday, October 8, by the Fifth Disciplinary Committee of the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football.”

“The club was denounced for having climbed halfway before the mandatory 14-day quarantine period established by ANVISA Ordinance 655/2021 for travellers passing through the United Kingdom. The player will be liable for conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics.”

The Brazilian international broke into the United first team in the 18/19 and 19/20 seasons, making 62 appearances and recording eight goal contributions.

He spent last season on loan in Serie A with Lazio, but despite making 33 appearances only managed to start five matches as he spent a lot of time on the bench.

Pereira has enjoyed a positive start to life in South America, notching twice in eight games and helping the club reach the Copa Libertadores final next month.

Still harbouring aspirations of breaking into Brazil’s squad for the 2022 World Cup, the 25-year-old has been deployed in a deeper defensive midfield role so far this campaign.

And he will be hoping a potential six game ban doesn’t stunt his momentum as he looks to kick start his career in Brazil.