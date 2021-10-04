Donny van de Beek: Agents are working hard for January exit

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek is reportedly pushing hard for a January exit, as uncertainty over his future continues to grow.

Fans have had a tough time understanding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s plans for the talented midfielder, especially since they’ve just been told to remain patient.

The legendary Norwegian was the one who signed Van de Beek so it’s clear there’s something going on on the training ground that he doesn’t like.

Others debate that the exciting player was signed as a replacement to Paul Pogba but once the Frenchman stayed, it meant there was a change of plans.

The former Juventus man’s contract is still set to expire next summer but it seems even if that happens, Van de Beek won’t be the man to replace him.

According to Calcio Mercato, Van de Beek’s agents have been hard at work for weeks attempting to come up with a plan for a January exit.

It’s said the Red Devils want all or the majority of the estimated €45m to be open to moving the former Ajax man on, though it looks like no one is willing to meet that price tag.

Juventus are understood to be keeping tabs on Van de beek and are awaiting ‘interesting signals’ from Old Trafford to consider the possibility of a loan.

The Italian giants have AS Monaco Aurelien Tchouameni as their priority but interest in the Dutch midfielder goes back as far as 2019.

The website goes on to claim Matthijs de Ligt will try to convince Van de Beek, though Inter Milan have also made contact.

The Serie A side have not indicated they’d be open to negotiations yet but the 24-year-old is believed to want a change in surroundings in a bid to rejuvenate his career.

The Peoples Person previously covered news from Everton’s director of football who admitted to his side’s desire to sign Van de Beek this January too.