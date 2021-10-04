Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United are not panicking over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has insisted Ole Gunnar Solskjar’s position at Manchester United isn’t under threat, at least for now.

The legendary Norwegian is already under pressure after what has been a bad start to the season performance-wise.

Results-wise United aren’t doing too poorly, as they remain in fourth place, only two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

However, Solskjaer’s men haven’t actually played anyone testing quite yet, though that is to change after the international break as they take on the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham before the break in November.

The Red Devils also lost to Young Boys in the Champions League and got kicked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham.

According to Football365, Romano said: “From what I’m told, nothing has changed. As of now at Manchester United, they have no panic.

“They know Solskjaer will need some time to improve the team, to improve the identity, to start to build the identity with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a fantastic player, fantastic champion.

“But it’s really changing the idea of the team, so this is why they need to adapt to Cristiano Ronaldo as a new key player. Jadon Sancho will need some time to show his skills at Manchester United.

“He’s so young, he was amazing with Borussia Dortmund and of course he needs some time.

“Raphael Varane is a leader but it’s something new for him too. It’s the first time he has played in the Premier League. So, they will need some time because everything changes this summer.

“And Solskjaer, first of all, is the man they wanted as manager. Remember, Manchester United in the summer offered him a new deal. He signed a new deal with Manchester United and that means that they want him as part of the project, part of the future.

“They are showing him confidence. Of course, they are expecting something different, in particular in the Premier League because winning against Villarreal in the Champions League changed the group situation in a positive way for Manchester United.

“Of course, everyone at the club is expecting something different in the coming weeks, they want the club to win some games in a row for Manchester United to change their table, with many teams involved in the title race.

“But for Solskjaer, for Manchester United, they are not planning to replace him. There is no contact at the moment with other managers. If the situation gets worse in the coming weeks maybe the situation can change but as of now they are not planning on appointing a new manager.”

As previously mentioned, Manchester United have a testing upcoming fixture list so it’s likely Solskjaer will know where he stands with the club by Christmas.

If he navigates through the difficult matches ahead, his side will likely be in a decent position to still meet the aims of the season.

However, if he fails then it would show by then and it would be obvious that a change is needed to rescue the second half of the campaign.