Former Netherlands national manager Danny Blind gives his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo



Former Netherlands head coach Danny Blind has been speaking about Manchster United’s summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and the negative impact it is might have on other players.

During the summer transfer window, the club re-signed the global superstar, who has scored five goals since his return to the club.

However, there are some questions being raised whether it was the right decision the club could’ve made during the summer.

Blind had a lot to say about United’s latest acquisition and provided a negative reaction to the signing.

“Ronaldo doesn’t really need to play an active role,” he said.

“Like: ‘take your time’. You also see the other players looking at you like, ‘how are we going to solve it then?’”

“Normally, the striker runs from one central defender to the other. This caused a lot of miscommunication.”

The 60-year-old concluded the interview by mentioning Pogba’s style of play and comparing him to the Portuguese striker.

“Now, they are not playing in their familiar pattern. When the ball was deflected, you saw Paul Pogba coaching that they had to put all the pressure on.”

“Ronaldo did not do that; he is not like that. He only thinks about goals and hopes others will conquer the ball.”

Most of the squad have had the luxury of strikers playing an active role. Edinson Cavani is an excellent example of a forward who puts pressure on defenders, battles for the ball and provides goals as well as scores them.

However, Ronaldo is a different type of player to the Uruguayan and the team may have to adapt to his style of play, which Blind suggests could be a problem.