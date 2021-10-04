Ji-Sung Park urges Manchester United fans to stop using racist chant in his honour

Manchester United legend Ji-Sung Park has requested fans stop singing the song dedicated to him and has claimed fans need to be educated about the ‘racial insult’.

Park was a fan favourite during his seven years at Old Trafford, playing over 200 games while winning 13 major honours.

His versatility made him an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side as he was capable of playing anywhere across the midfield in both a defensive or attacking sense.

The chant, which contains a reference to Koreans eating dog meat, was used throughout his United career and has resurfaced for Wolves’ new signing Hee-Chan Hwang.

In an interview with the UTD Podcast Park said:

“In that time (when I was a player at United), 15 years ago, everything changed from Holland to England, I had to adapt and start from zero.

“So, when I heard that song at that time, I felt very proud first because they created a song for me, which is good for a player. But when I heard about the lyric – about eating dog meat – it was very uncomfortable for me.

“I was young, I didn’t know the culture here, so it was probably one of the things I had to accept. I never thought the fans created the songs with bad meanings. They always make a song to give some energy to the players. That’s my thought. That’s why I accepted it.

“I have to ask the fans to stop singing that word because it’s not cheering up someone anymore, it’s going to be more discomfort when they hear that song.”

While not the flashiest player, the South Korean was greatly admired and respected by his peers, with Andrea Pirlo calling him the one player he could never get the better of.

And in a true testament to his ability, Fergie says his biggest regret in management was not bringing Park on in the 2011 Champions League final to man-mark Messi, a decision he believed would have won United the game.

United fans should respect Park’s request and come up with a new song to commemorate one of their most underrated legends.