Kai Rooney scores four goals for Manchester United Under 12s against rivals Liverpool

Kai Rooney continues to follow in his father, Wayne Rooney‘s footsteps after scoring four goals in an under-12’s match against Liverpool.

The 11 year old, who joined Manchester United academy in December 2020, has started well for the club, having scored a hat-trick back in May against Stoke City.

That day, the Reds claimed victory winning 6-3 with Kai also bagging three assists. However, his four goals this weekend weren’t enough for the Devils as they lost 5-4.

His father is United’s record goalscorer, netting 253 goals in 559 appearances after signing from Everton in 2004.

Like his father, Kai is a Toffees fan but is looking to make an impression at United’s academy and although it may be early days, he could have a bright future progressing into the first team.

The club has always been keen on nurturing homegrown talent, having had an academy graduate in the match-day squad in every game since 1937 – over 4000 matches.

When Kai signed with the club, his dad tweeted, “Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son.”

His mum was also pictured alongside him and sent a message, “Special night… congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

Despite the result, Kai is clearly a shining star in the youth team and United fans will be getting excited about the potential he is showing.

Will Kai go on to play in the first team? Could he surpass his father’s record? For now we’re just happy for Kai and hope he continues to enjoy his football!