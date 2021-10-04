Tottenham Hotspur join Manchester United in the race for Marcelo Brozović



Tottenham Hotspur have joined Manchester United in the race for the signature of Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozović.

The defensive midfielder has been on the radar of Man United for a couple of months now as the club continues to look for a suitable replacement for Nemanja Matić, who has been playing fewer games as the seasons go on.

The lack of games for the midfielder is because the Serbian, who is now 33, can’t play every game due to the quick succession of matches. The club have been desperate to find a suitable replacement.

Brozovic has been a key addition to the Italian side, playing over 200 league games and scoring five goals during his time in Milan.

He also helped the club win the Serie A title last season for the first time since 2009-10.

According to an article from Sport Witness, Fabio Paratici, who has recently been appointed as Tottenham’s Chief Footballer Officer, is an admirer of the Croatian and this could see the two clubs battling it out for the player.

Brozović has a contract that runs until the end of the season and Inter are trying to resolve the issue.

However, the club are going through some financial difficulties which could play a key factor in the player’s future.

While there is interest from the two Premier League clubs, Inter are looking for a contract extension despite it being a financial struggle.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 28-year-old is asking for an annual salary of €6m to continue at the San Siro but it seems increasingly unlikely that this will happen unless the club’s situation improves.

The interest from Spurs is believed to have come from Paratici’s admiration while he was at Juventus, so it would be logical for him to look at the player at his new club.

United fans will be hoping that they can secure a defensive midfielder of Brozovic’s stature and will be hoping that the club will try to secure the player on a free transfer next summer.

