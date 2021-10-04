Will Erling Haaland struggle to adapt to the Premier League as Jadon Sancho has?

Jadon Sancho has not had the most promising start to his Manchester United career.

After arriving from Borussia Dortmund for €85 million, many expected the 21 year old to hit the ground running.

But Sancho has failed to score or assist in eight games for the Red Devils, which had never happened at the Bundesliga club.

His move from Dortmund is not the first that has proved difficult, as described by Robin Schmidt from Sky Sports in an article about Erling Haaland‘s potential move abroad at the end of this season.

The article explains how a move from Dortmund to one of the top European clubs does not necessarily benefit a player’s career at a young age.

“During his time at BVB, Sancho achieved top returns (50 goals and 64 assists in 137 competitive games), which made his market value rise rapidly to a three-digit million sum.”

“His blockbuster transfer to Manchester United in the summer brought BVB a transfer fee of 85 million euros.”

“However, Sancho quickly became of secondary importance, with the sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford outshining everything.”

“Still one of the big superstars in the Bundesliga … the 21-year-old has suddenly found himself back in the role of the apprentice.”

“The fact is: for the first time in his career, Sancho has gone eight games in a row without a goal or assist. Anything but a dream start.”

Schmidt points out that this has also been the case with other highly talented prospects like Shinji Kagawa, Mario Gotze, Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic. Each of them has had struggles adapting to their new surroundings.

Whilst Sancho is undoubtedly an exceptional talent and has the potential to be one of the best players in the world, his struggle and those of the other former Dortmund players leads the reporter to question whether the same fate will befall Erling Haaland next summer if he is to move from Germany when just turning 22 years of age.

That doubt is unlikely to dissuade United or any of their rivals from pursuing the Norwegian’s signature again come June, such is the expectation that his prodigious talent has generated.