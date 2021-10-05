Darwin Nuñez: Manchester United extensively scout SL Benfica striker



Manchester United are closely monitoring SL Benfica’s Darwin Nuñez.

According to Sports Witness, the Red Devils had scouts present in his last two Champions League outings against Dynamo Kyiv and FC Barcelona.

A Bola mentions United’s intention of ‘spying on Darwin Nuñez’ with emissaries constantly present to watch the 22 year old play.

Nunez is one of the hottest prospects across Europe, bagging six goals in eight appearances for Benfica in all competitions this season.

He netted twice as the Portuguese side demolished Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League.

The Uruguayan is quick, strong and dynamic in his movement. His physicality is one of his key strengths.

Good on the ball, coupled with a killer instinct in front of goal, Nuñez is one of the most complete forwards in his age bracket.

Benfica manager, Jorge Jesus, is well aware of the quality Núñez possesses.

🎙 “All his decision-making ability, finishing and speed…He was Benfica's most expensive purchase, and when there is no pandemic, he will be the most expensive sale. He will be a world-class player.” Safe to say Jorge Jesus was 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 impressed with Darwin Núñez last night. pic.twitter.com/HJvuYrUhu8 — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) October 23, 2020

He said: “All this decision-making ability, finishing and speed. He was Benfica’s most expensive purchase, and when there is no pandemic, he will be the most expensive sale.”

“He will be a world-class player.”

“Unfortunately for me, maybe I will lose him in a short amount of time.”

The striker’s agent, Edgardo Lasalvia, spoke to FC Inter News regarding his client’s future:

“Darwin is ready to play for any team on the planet.”

“Various top-level teams have contacted us, but for the moment, the focus is on continuing and growing with Benfica and with the Uruguayan national team: this is how important things will come.”

At present, a striker is not the priority for Man United. With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and the development of Mason Greenwood, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of options to choose from.

However, if the club does plan on selling the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard next summer, it might well be worth taking a punt on Nuñez.