Fans divided over Sir Alex Ferguson’s criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team selection

Sir Alex Ferguson has sparked a social media frenzy after being filmed criticising Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team selection against Everton.

The legendary manager was meeting Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov at Old Trafford after Saturday’s game when the incident took place.

Solskjaer had chosen to rest top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo for the game, which United only managed to draw 1-1.

Sir Alex was captured on camera saying ‘I also think that when they saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing…

Nurmagomedov replied: “He came on in the second-half.”

But the Scotsman continued: ‘I know, but you should always start with your best players.’

Sir Alex telling Khabib that Ronaldo should have started against Everton 🗣 (via khabib_nurmagomedov/IG) pic.twitter.com/qenxP3RfQc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 5, 2021

The comments have divided fans, with some agreeing with Sir Alex and others unimpressed. Some of those agreeing said:

‘It’s almost as if everyone in the world except Solskjaer knew Ronaldo should’ve started.’

‘Pretty sure he can say what he wants, Sir Alex is essentially the reason Ole has a job and why he now has Ronaldo.’

‘Ta-ra Ole lad!’

‘Curtains that innit.’

‘Could have been 3 or 4 up had Ronaldo started. We created all our chances in the first half.’

‘Couldn’t agree more, have to play your best players.’

‘Sir Alex has mostly stayed clear of public comments on Manchester United and the selection process since he retired… this is an ominous sign, Ole’s days are numbered!’

Some of those disagreeing with the great man said:

‘We were winning and doing perfectly fine before he came on, I don’t see anything wrong in the starting lineup tbh. we conceded and didn’t make us any better when he came on.’

‘Great way to undermine the manager and the players’.

‘He started against Villa, but still didn’t beat them though. I’m backing Ole on this one.’

‘CR7 is only human, can’t start every single game when they want to win all competitions too.’

‘I’m surprised at Fergie undermining Ole like that; he knows what management is like.’

‘Says the man who rested Rooney and Ronaldo in their prime in an FA cup semi final against Everton.’