Marcos Rojo sent off for Boca Juniors against River Plate after two yellow cards in two minutes

If anything, most Manchester United fans will be shocked to find out Marcos Rojo has only been sent off once since moving back to Argentina.

The 31-year-old was notoriously clumsy in the tackle and looked likely to get sent off or give a penalty away at any given moment.

However, bizarrely he never saw red in 122 appearances for United, but normal service has resumed as he added his eighth sending off to his resume on Sunday.

Rojo now plies his trade for Argentinian giants Boca Juniors, and it was during his sides Superclasico with bitter rivals River Plate that things turned ugly.

Rojo lasted just 16 minutes in total, but his two yellow cards came in the space of two minutes at River’s Monumental Stadium.

His first booking was for a wild tackle on Braian Romero and less than 60 seconds later he was in the book again after clattering Agustin Palavecino just outside the box.

Marcos Rojo picks up TWO yellow cards a minute apart and he is gone. El Superclásico doesn't disappoint.

Boca went on to lose the match 2-1 in what was the first Superclasico played in front of fans since 2019.

Rojo has largely kept his madness consigned to the tunnel this season as can be seen after Boca’s elimination from the Copa Libertadores.

The center-back was pictured throwing both, punches and fire extinguishers after a brawl broke out in the tunnel following Boca’s loss to Atletico Mineiro in the quarter finals.

He was later charged by police for his role in the melee along with seven other players with surveillance footage currently being reviewed.

Putting a character as fiery as Rojo into an environment as fierce as the Superclasico was probably always going to end one way in fairness.