Mike Phelan extends Manchester United contract till the summer of 2024

Manchester United have handed assistant manager Mike Phelan a new three-year deal keeping him at the club until 2024.

His previous contract was set to run out at the end of this season, but he now signs a deal that will keep him at the club for the same length of time as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 59-year-old made over 100 league appearances for United between 1989 and 1994 in a playing career that spanned 16 years.

Playing for the likes of Burnley, Norwich, and West Brom it was his time at Old Trafford that proved the most fruitful, winning five major honours including the inaugural Premier League title.

The once-capped England international retired at West Brom after he saw his first-team chances limited at the age of 33.

After hanging up his boots he began coaching, namely following Gary Megson around as his assistant at Norwich, Blackpool, and Stockport before re-joining United as Reserves coach in 2000.

He was later to be appointed first-team coach and then assistant manager under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2008-2013.

This again proved to be a very successful time for the club, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups, a Club World Cup, and reaching two Champions League finals.

Phelan joined United for a third time in 2018, being appointed assistant manager after Solskjaer received the job permanently in May 2019.

This news comes at a time when Ole and his staff are under a significant amount of pressure after a recent run of underwhelming results.

The club haven’t kept a clean sheet in nine Old Trafford games and have failed to win three of their last four outings, resulting in some fans asking for a change of management.

But this new contract tells supporters the board have no intentions of getting rid of Ole and his staff, and fans should concentrate on supporting the team rather than calling for the manager’s head after every game.