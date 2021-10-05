Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Key Manchester United weakness is being exploited

Manchester United fans have been told exactly what’s gone wrong for Ole Gunnar Solskjar so far this season, and how to potentially fix it.

The legendary Norwegian’s position as manager is already being questioned, having lost to the likes of Young Boys, West Ham, and Aston Villa already.

United have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and although they sit in fourth place, two points behind league leaders Chelsea, they have yet to face anyone significant.

November and December’s fixture lists are far less forgiving and fans are concerned by whether or not Solskjaer is capable of navigating through it.

Draws against Everton and Southampton have been disheartening while narrow wins over West Ham, Villareal, and Wolves were far from convincing.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils’ biggest issue is shutting down counterattacks, having struggled to do so all season long.

The outlet states that Everton, Wolves, and Villareal all sprung three counterattacks each against Solskjaer’s men, with no other team in England allowing the same to happen to them.

The Athletic also claim Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna have been working hard on turning Scott McTominay into a defensive-midfielder in order to protect the defence better.

It’s said his discipline and passing are the key areas being worked on, with fans seeing Solskjaer employ the 4-3-3 a couple of times this season.

Supporters have actually called for the shift in formation, giving the abundance of attacking talent currently in the squad.

Seeing Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes alongside each other in midfield, anchored by a capable defensive-midfielder, would allow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford enjoy their attacking freedom.

However, it’s clear to see there is a lot to work on for Solskjaer and United, and the work must be done fast if they have ambitions of silverware.