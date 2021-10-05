Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United manager will be concerned by damning stats

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be thankful for the international break after his side failed to beat Everton, drawing disappointingly 1-1 at Old Trafford.

Out-of-form Anthony Martial managed to grab a goal in delightful fashion but the legendary Norwegian could only helplessly watch on as his team woefully conceded.

Solskjaer had brought on Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the hopes of grabbing a second goal to make things more comfortable but unfortunately things didn’t go according to plan.

Instead, the United manager finds himself under even more pressure to deliver and will be hoping he could use the international break to sort out some problems.

Fans have felt their defence is too easily cut open and their attack is too easy to stifle and the statistics below suggest there’s some truth in it all.

The below image can be seen from the following Times article:

Liverpool scoring for fun 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OxWAWQOqza — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 4, 2021

The good news is Manchester United have a possession rate only bested by Manchester City, and their big chances created is also only bested by City and Liverpool.

Bruno Fernandes has also created the most chances so far, while Solskjaer’s side have only scored one less than league leaders Chelsea and three less than ‘high flying’ Liverpool.

The bad news is they’ve faced a ridiculous amount of shots and that despite creating many big chances, they aren’t being converted regularly enough for it to be meaningful.

Perhaps United will become more efficient as the season goes on but it’s clear to see the players need to sharpen up at both ends if they hope to win any silverware.