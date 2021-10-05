Yves Bissouma: Interesting stat shows Manchester United should invest in Brighton star

Manchester United have been encouraged to invest in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma after a statistic emerged that would certainly be of interest to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Mali international was linked with a move to Old Trafford but it seems the rumours were nothing substantial as the interest never progressed.

Bissouma never truly looked to be on his way as United targetted the likes of West Ham’s Declan Rice instead.

Solskjaer’s need for a midfielder was obvious and despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho, many fans felt without an anchor in the engine room, the season would not be a success.

The legendary Norwegian may reconsider his targets after the statistic below provided some interesting insight into who he might need instead.

Premier League Defensive Duel Tiers! (Official) Tier 1 – 70% above

Bissouma

Kante

Rodri Tier 2 – 55% – 65%

Kovacic

Neves

Matic Tier 3 – 55%

Henderson

Ward – Prowse Tier 4 – 50 % or below

Mctominay

Fred I Rest My Case. pic.twitter.com/2mhPX6Hw3R#MUFC — ManUtd Analytics (@Utd_Analytics) October 5, 2021

Out of the ‘tier 1’ category, signing Bissouma is the only realistic option, with Ruben Neves in ‘tier 2’ the other option.

The Wolves midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United towards the end of the summer window but it seems Solskjaer preferred to wait for his priority target in Rice instead.

Fred and Scott McTominay‘s low win rate in defensive duels is certainly shocking and discouraging, particularly since the former Molde man has insisted he likes the pair for that specific reason.

Solskjaer defended using the defensive duo due to their protection of the defence and energy in midfield but the statistics so far seem to suggest otherwise.

Many fans have recognised Nemanja Matic‘s good form this season, particularly from the bench, but there’s an acknowledgement that he can’t start most games due to his age and lack of mobility.

Nonetheless, it’s clear to see United’s current options aren’t good enough and Solskjaer has to do better if he hopes to unlock his team.