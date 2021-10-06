Edinson Cavani joins list of players reportedly angry with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Edinson Cavani has joined a growing list of Manchester United players reported to be unhappy with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Uruguayan started a Premier League match for the first time this season against Everton on Saturday but was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 57th minute.

And according to former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys (via The Daily Star), Cavani was furious at being taken off.

‘Solskjaer started his best centre-forward, but strangely chose to withdraw him after an hour. I’ve no idea why – but more significantly – Cavani was both puzzled and furious,’ Keys said in his blog.

‘My mole working near the dugouts tells me he stormed past Solskjaer when he came off, but quickly changed his mind about ignoring the manager and shook hands.

‘But make no mistake – he wasn’t happy and there’s trouble brewing there.’

Ironically, as reported here, the man who replaced him, Cristiano Ronaldo, was also rumoured to be furious with Solskjaer for not having selected him in the first place.

The Peoples Person also covered a recent report from The Telegraph which claimed that three other players in addition to Ronaldo appear to be unhappy with their circumstances – David de Gea, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba.

Stories of player unrest sell newspapers and in all likelihood, these are all examples of players just frustrated and angry at the dropped points at the end of a game, rather than having any personal grudge with the manager.

Mischief-makers have tried to undermine squad harmony at Old Trafford many times before and they will not succeed against a tight-knit group.

On the other hand, there is sometimes ‘no smoke without fire’ and world class performers are ambitious and determined and will not tolerate poor management for long.

If there really is any truth to the growing rumours, a player mutiny led by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba would be extremely difficult to subdue by Solsjaer or ignore by the board.