Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star proves he’s one of the league’s best

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has disproved doubters once again as he continues to put in sensational numbers since arriving.

The Portuguese magician was being chased by many top clubs in Europe before he moved to Old Trafford but there were still question marks over whether or not he could adapt to the Premier League.

After all, Bruno isn’t the most physically blessed player, and United were said to have avoided signing him in the previous window because he was wasteful in possession.

However, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found his side struggling to create chances with Andreas Pereira and an out-of-form Jesse Lingard taking turns in the number 10 role, he gambled on the former Sporting Lisbon man.

The Red Devils spent a little over £50m for Bruno and it’s safe to say many feel that is easily a bargain now, given the amount he’s contributed so far.

Some of Bruno’s critics actually claim he’s not a playmaker and is actually a shadow striker of sorts who scores plenty of goals, with most apparently coming from the penalty spot.

However, the stat above dismisses that myth and it’s obvious to see he’s doing his part by creating for his teammates.

Bruno’s colleagues need to convert their chances and then his assists tally will rise, but he can’t be blamed for their inefficiency if there was any.

The tenacious midfielder has grabbed four goals and three assists in roughly nine matches worth of minutes.

Bruno’s numbers have always been impressive and now that he’s continued his sensational form, he can no longer be labelled as a one-season wonder or having a lucky season.

Consistency is the order of the day and so far the 27 year old has hardly had any bad spells of form, much to the luck of Solskjaer.